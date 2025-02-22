Driver accused of crashing into Jeep Wrangler at 100 mph, critically injuring teen

MIAMI BEACH -- A driver is accused of crashing into a Jeep Wrangler on the MacArthur Causeway severely injuring an 18-year-old girl.

Miami Beach police first responded to the crash on Friday after 12:30 a.m. and shut down the MacArthur Causeway for nine hours.

According to police, Nicholas Devon Robinson was driving 100 mph in a 40 mph zone before crashing into the Jeep Wrangler. Gabriela Alejandra Rios Flores, who was inside the vehicle, was ejected.

Witnessing officers saw Robinson lose control, strike a road divider, and collide with the Jeep, ejecting Flores.

Robinson was charged with reckless driving and DUI with serious injuries.

Flores remains in critical condition and is not expected to survive.