Watch CBS News
Local News

MacArthur Causeway closed due to multi-vehicle crash

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

2 people hospitalized after McArthur Causeway crash
2 people hospitalized after McArthur Causeway crash 00:53

A section of the MacArthur Causeway is closed to traffic due to a multi-vehicle crash that spread debris across the lanes. 

Two people were injured in the crash, which happened just after midnight, and were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center.

The eastbound lanes of the causeway are closed between Fountain Street/Palm Island and Alton Road/Fisher Island. 

The westbound lanes are closed between Alton Road and Bridge Road/Star Island. 

The best alternatives are the I-195/Julia Tuttle Causeway and the Venetian Causeway. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.