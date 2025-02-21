MacArthur Causeway closed due to multi-vehicle crash

A section of the MacArthur Causeway is closed to traffic due to a multi-vehicle crash that spread debris across the lanes.

Two people were injured in the crash, which happened just after midnight, and were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center.

The eastbound lanes of the causeway are closed between Fountain Street/Palm Island and Alton Road/Fisher Island.

The westbound lanes are closed between Alton Road and Bridge Road/Star Island.

The best alternatives are the I-195/Julia Tuttle Causeway and the Venetian Causeway.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.