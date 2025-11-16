Is Lt. Gov. Jay Collins running for Florida governor in 2026? He addresses the big question

CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede interviews Florida Lt. Governor Jay Collins, who is mulling a run for governor in 2026.

They discuss Collins' decorated military career as a Green Beret, losing his leg in combat and DeFede also asks him about his much-publicized stunt going to California to oversee the extradition of Harjender Singh, the undocumented truck driver who caused a deadly crash on Florida's Turnpike.

Guest: Lt. Governor Jay Collins/(R) Florida