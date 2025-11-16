Watch CBS News
Is Lt. Gov. Jay Collins running for Florida governor in 2026? He addresses the big question

CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede interviews Florida Lt. Governor Jay Collins, who is mulling a run for governor in 2026.

They discuss Collins' decorated military career as a Green Beret, losing his leg in combat and DeFede also asks him about his much-publicized stunt going to California to oversee the extradition of Harjender Singh, the undocumented truck driver who caused a deadly crash on Florida's Turnpike.

Guest: Lt. Governor Jay Collins/(R) Florida

