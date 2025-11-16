Is Lt. Governor Jay Collins running for Governor? | Facing South Florida In this week’s edition of Facing South Florida: CBS News Miami’s Jim Defede interviews Florida Lt. Governor Jay Collins, who is mulling a run for governor in 2026. They discuss Collins’ decorated military career as a Green Beret, losing his leg in combat … Defede also asks him about his much-publicized stunt going to California to oversee the extradition of Harjender Singh, the undocumented truck driver who caused a deadly crash on a FL highway. Guest: Lt. Governor Jay Collins/(R) Florida