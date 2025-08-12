Gov. DeSantis taps Tampa Sen. Jay Collins as lieutenant governor, Florida GOP says

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to officially name Tampa Sen. Jay Collins, a former Green Beret and decorated veteran, as the state's new lieutenant governor.

That's according to the Republican Party of Florida, which confirmed the appointment Tuesday morning in a release. DeSantis scheduled a press conference in Tampa at 10 a.m. this Tuesday.

"Congratulations to Senator Jay Collins on this exciting appointment," Florida GOP Chairman Evan Power said. "Collins served in Afghanistan, Iraq, and twice in South America during his distinguished military career, demonstrating steadfast dedication to our country. In the Florida Senate, he has been a strong and reliable advocate for supporting families, preserving community values, and protecting individual freedoms."

Who is Jay Collins?

Collins served over two decades in the Army Special Forces, earning the Purple Heart for his service in combat, according to the statement. After retiring from the military, Collins founded a nonprofit organization supporting veterans, first responders, and Floridians in need.

In 2022, he was elected to the Florida Senate after defeating incumbent Democrat Janet Cruz in a double-digit win.

Collins' appointment fills the position that was left open after former Lt. Gov. Jeannette Nuñez was appointed President of Florida International University in February.

In appointing the Republican senator, DeSantis has chosen a close ally who could mount a gubernatorial campaign to challenge President Trump's pick of Byron Donalds, according to Politico.