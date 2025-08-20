Florida officials travel to California to extradite trucker accused of causing deadly crash

A truck driver from the California city of Stockton is at the center of a major case getting national attention, and now Florida officials are flying to the West Coast to take him back.

Harjinder Singh is accused of making an illegal U-turn, causing a crash in Florida that killed three people. He's currently being held at the San Joaquin County Jail in French Camp in California's Central Valley.

Florida's new Lieutenant Governor, Jay Collins, said he is personally flying to California to pick up Singh and bring him back to Florida to face charges.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed the plan in a statement, saying, "We're going to extradite him back to Florida and throw the book at him."

Singh, an Indian national, entered the U.S. illegally in 2018. After the deadly crash on August 12, he returned to California and was arrested four days later by U.S. Marshals.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said this move by Florida is all for show.

"Florida let a murder suspect walk. California arrested him. Now, Florida wants a photo-op picking him up," a spokesperson for Newsom's office said.

The governor's office also mentioned California's sanctuary law, SB-54, which prevents local police from handing people over to immigration authorities if they don't have a criminal history.

San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow said that Singh had no criminal record before this crash. Withrow said it's still unclear whether the crash was an accident or intentional.

As of Wednesday, Singh was still in jail in San Joaquin County. Florida officials are expected to hold a press conference on Thursday in Stockton before leaving with him.