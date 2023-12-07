Lower pump prices bringing relief to South Florida drivers

MIAMI - While Florida drivers won't be dashing through the snow this holiday season, roads will be busy over the next few weeks.

The good news is they're noticing a dip in prices at the pump.

"I work sometimes for Uber, so I spend like $12 a day. This isn't bad. I was spending like 15 dollars before," said Edgar Ojeda.

"It has been improving but it could also still be better, considering about two, three years ago, it was still about 33% cheaper," said Jason Brackins.

According to Gas Buddy officials, as of Thursday morning, the median price for gas across the country stands at $3.01 per gallon, the lowest so far this year.

But Florida drivers aren't seeing that average just yet.

"The state average is $3.10 per gallon, the lowest we've seen so far this year is $3.01. We saw an uptick in gas prices across the state early last week and then they started dropping again," said Mark Jenkins, a spokesman with AAA.

So, why are we seeing cheaper gas prices at the end of the year?

"We've seen oil prices moving lower here in the past month, a lot of that due to people driving less nationwide because temperatures are cooling off but also, refineries are moving out of their seasonal maintenance season," said Jenkins.

The noticeable drop is bringing relief to drivers here in South Florida.

"It was very high, very high. We got to $3.79, it was very, very expensive in the first month of the year. It was very, very high," said Ojeda.

But when can Florida drivers expect to see the lowest prices at the pump in 2023?

"I would anticipate that those discounts could accelerate and there's a good chance that we could be seeing the lowest gas prices in Florida this year here in the very near future, probably by the end of this weekend," said Jenkins.

So, if you're hopping to and from your favorite Miami Art Week events or even if you're finishing your holiday shopping, you'll likely get the most bang for your buck at the pump over the next few days.