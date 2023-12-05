Watch CBS News
Miami Art Week kickoff event held to mark start of annual exhibits, shows in South Florida

By Najahe Sherman

CBS Miami

MIAMI -- The Miami Art Week kickoff party that was held Monday at the O Cinema South Beach marked the start of something new for South Florida because it was the first year for an event initially planned for 2020 but canceled because of COVID.

During the event, organizers unveiled the first ever Miami Art Week digital magazine which features new and emerging artists who can showcase their work year-round alongside established artists.

An Art Week exhibit.

During Miami Art week each year, Miami and Miami Beach become the center of the art world.

The South Florida event is one of the largest exhibited and attended art events worldwide with more than 20 art fairs and more than 100 satellite events throughout Miami and the region.

Thousands of artists dream about the opportunity to have their artwork seen and appreciated during Miami Art week. 

Organizers told CBS News Miami about the significance of the kickoff event for local artists.

"We really are empowering the local art community to come and showcase their work to each other so it's really exciting," said Alana Taylor with Miami Art Week. "It's the first of its kind. It's going to be the moment they start to actually meet each other in person, network, and actually see their art live and that hasn't been done before. This is the premier place for local artists to showcase their work."

Several artists spoke about their work during the event, hosted by CBS New Miami anchor Najahe Sherman.

For more information about Miami Art Week and the debut of the new Miami Art Week digital magazine, go to MiamiArtWeek.org.

Najahe Sherman
Najahe Sherman is a news anchor and reporter for CBS News Miami. She anchors CBS News Miami at 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 -10 p.m. on CBS News Miami on TV33.

First published on December 5, 2023 / 11:44 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

