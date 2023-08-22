Local NAACP chapter honors Miami Gardens girl, 6, who thwarted would-be kidnapper

MIAMI -- A young girl who successfully thwarted a would-be kidnapping attempt last month at her Miami Gardens apartment complex was honored Monday by the NAACP.

Ah'lyric Fornairs, 6, was given a junior lifetime membership during a meeting of the Miami-Dade chapter of the civil rights group following her run-in with the man on July 6.

The first grader was given a plaque and other memorabilia for her courage in fighting off the man who tried to snatch her up.

When asked how it felt to be honored, Fornairs simply said, "Good!"

Leonardo Venegas, 32, has been charged with kidnapping and child abuse.

Ah'lyric Fornairs, 6, honored by the local chapter of the NAACP for fighting off a would-be kidnapper. CBS News Miami

Teshia McGill, the girl's mother, said the family is waiting for his next court date but believes he should serve time.

Memories of what happened that day are still clear for Ah'lyric.

"He went behind the building," she said. "He picked me up and then he was running with me and then I bit him. And then he dropped me, and he threw me on the floor."

The girl's ability to share the clear details with police is what gave police enough information to arrest Venegas two days later after the incident.

McGill says she's proud of her daughter, but they're still dealing with the trauma this incident left behind.

"She still thinks about it, she still talks about it," she said. "Some nights she still jumps in her sleep."

Despite the circumstances, joy still fills Fornairs spirit.

Last month, Miami police also honored the girl for foiling the suspect's attempt.