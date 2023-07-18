Miami police honor 6-year-old girl who thwarted abduction attempt by biting would-be kidnapper

MIAMI -- The Miami Police Department on Tuesday honored a young girl who managed to foil a would-be abduction attempt earlier this month at an apartment complex in part by biting the suspect.

A'hylric, 6, surrounded by family and Miami police during an awards ceremony on July 18. CBS News Miami

Surrounded by her parents and Miami police officers who gave her a standing ovation, A'hlyric, set to start kindergarten this fall, received a talking doll and a bicycle for her efforts to avoid becoming a crime victim.

"She's really brave," the girl's mother, Teshia McGill, said immediately following the incident. "She fought him off."

Police applauded the girl's ability to provide a description of the suspect and tell them precisely what happened, clues that led to the arrest of Leonardo Venegas, 32.

He is facing charges of kidnapping and child abuse in connection with the July 6 incident at the Miami apartment complex located at 6530 NE 2nd Ave.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday if he was still being held in custody or had posted bond.

Leonardo Venegas Miami-Dade Corrections

Police said the girl was playing with her siblings in the apartment courtyard and noticed an SUV parked near her building.

The girl told investigators that Venegas left his vehicle, approached her, picked her up and began running away from the scene.

."Then I bit him," said A'hlyric. "Then he slapped me. And threw me on the floor."

The young girl was able to provide a description of Venegas to police, who arrested the suspect two days later with the help of surveillance video that picked up his SUV as it droved into the apartment complex where the girl wa sitys.

