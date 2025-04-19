Living with Parkinson's: Free services for caregivers and their loved ones

Living with Parkinson's: Links for free services for caregivers and their loved ones

As you've seen on Saturday evening, caregivers of people with Parkinson's disease need to take care of themselves. And, it doesn't always have to cost money to get help.

For example, Nova Southeastern University offers free mental health services through a grant.

For more resources, visit these other links:

Support group meetings on Wednesdays from 2-3 p.m. Contact: (954) 262-7707 or (954) 262-5843

Additional resources

Aside from the previously mentioned resources, there are other options for South Florida caregivers and their loved ones. One of which is the APDA South Florida Chapter, which works to support and empower those impacted by Parkinson's by offering educational programs, support groups, exercise classes and referrals.

For more information, call APDA South Florida at (954) 952-0429 or call its helpline at 1 (800) 4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).

The University of Miami also has additional resources. The UM Parkinson's Disease Support Group/Exercise class is held every first Wednesday of the month, and is open to patients and caregivers.

Location: 1150 NW 14th Street, Suite 609, Miami, FL 33136