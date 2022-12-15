Living Large: $35M penthouse in the sky in Sunny Isles Beach

MIAMI -- Way up high on floors 32 and 33 of the Château Beach Residences in Sunny Isles Beach is a stunning two-story penthouse spanning more than 15,000 square feet of space inside and out.

Realtors Danny Hertzberg and Jon Mann of the Jills Zeder Group said the unit is totally furnished to sell.

A Chateau Beach penthouse. CBS 4

"It's a turn-key apartment," Mann said. "And what I mean by that is the apartment comes as you see it; down to the pillows down and to the chocolate on the pillows."

The unit is move-in ready with not a detail left out.

The large, luxurious living room has views in every direction, leading to an elegant dining room and then into a modern and zen kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances..

Throughout the unit with 9,000 square feet of interior space, you'll spot furniture and accessories by such high-end brands like Lalique, Baccarat, Fendi and more.

"Everything from the lamps to the finishes, the coffee table books," Hertzberg said. "It's ready to start enjoying tonight."

When it comes to the luxury market, sales in some cities have plummeted but Miami's transactions continue to soar.

A recent report by The Real Deal which ranked the top 25 luxury real estate markets globally, Miami will rank second overall in 2023.

"The luxury market is a little different from the rest of the market," Hertzber said. "Particularly the Miami market because you have so many relocating from New York and California."

Florida's luxury real estate markets have several advantages over its U.S. competitors, experts say.

"We have a favorable tax climate here," Hertzberg said. "A lot of companies are moving here. That said, the market has shifted. It was a strong sellers market were there were multiple offers and bidding wars. Now, it's more of a balanced market between buyers and sellers."

Outside is more than 4,000 square feet of wrap-around terrace that includes a stunning private sky high swimming pool and deck.

What's unique to this unit is that the entire top 33rd floor is only the main bedroom suite, beginning with a relaxed and spacious sitting area.

The primary bedroom itself is oversized, beautifully appointed with spectacular water views.

There are two spacious bathrooms.

The primary suite also include a full gym/spa and a separate salon for home massages and makeup and hair.

"You come home from a long day at work," Hertzberg said. "You get your massage. You do a work out you and have your smoothie in your sauna. It's great way to start to the evening."

The PH at Chateau Beach Residences where the sky's the limit on luxury and pricing!

The five-bedroom mega mansion in the sky can be yours for $35,000,000.

