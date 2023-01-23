Lighthouse Point crash involved Broward deputy

Broward sheriff's deputy involved in a crash in Lighthouse Point

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Broward sheriff's deputy was injured in a late night crash in Lighthouse Point.

The crash happened in the 3900 block of N Federal Highway.

The deputy, in a marked cruiser, collided with another vehicle.

The deputy was taken to the hospital, no word on the extent of their injuries. No word on the other driver.

The sheriff's office has not said what led to the crash.