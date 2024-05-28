Lifeguard shortage may put kink in summer beach plans

MIAMI – It is the unofficial kickoff to summer in the United States. B

ut many beaches and swimming pools are partially closed due to an ongoing shortage of lifeguards.

Municipalities are being forced to reduce operating hours at or near beaches.

In New York, city officials say they need 600 lifeguards to cover the gap, but only 230 are currently working.

Last summer, about half of the nation's 309,000 public pools were expected to close their doors or reduce hours, according to the American Lifeguard Association.

Closer to home, many municipalities in South Florida are struggling to fill lifeguard positions. The shortage is causing some cities to modify their pool operating hours.

This time last year, Hollywood had just 10 lifeguards and instructors but needed double that amount.

The city of Miami was looking to hire about 25 more lifeguards to be fully staffed. Coral Springs was looking to hire 30 more.

Officials are easing some requirements to help fill the gaps. But they say communities need to invest in lifeguards, pay them better and provide incentives.

The American Lifeguard Association recommends promoting lifeguarding as a career option, investing in programs and providing more flexible schedules.

Municipalities understand the importance for tourism, local economics and for local residents.