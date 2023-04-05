Lifeguards in high demand at South Florida beaches, community pools

HOLLYWOOD - When the whistle blew on Hollywood Beach this morning, 14 lifeguard applicants had 11 minutes to run 500 meters down the beach.

Then they jumped into the rough surf and swam 500 meters back. Many wouldn't make it in time. In this case, just 4 passed.

Jose Bolivar, 53, was the first one back at 9 minutes and 47 seconds. He worked here 10 years ago, now he wants to get back on the beach. He's well on his way.

"I can't wait to get back into the lifeguard stand and give back to the community just, I guess rescue people, do what we do best, save people's lives," Bolivar said.

But it's getting difficult to get people into those positions. We're told not enough people are applying, some don't pass the physical challenge, and others may run into a language barrier.

"How much of an issue has that been for Hollywood?" CBS Miami's Ted Scouten asked. "I think every test we usually have half that don't have the language proficiency, but we allow them time to get better, practice their English so they can be better on the radios," said Hollywood HR Director Joshua Kittinger

Right now, Hollywood has about 10 openings. Some applicants are already in the pipeline. "We've been slowly replacing all those vacancies. We've been testing every month. We're down to 1 or 2 now. With this test, we're hoping the 4 who passed will get us to 0 vacancies," Kittinger said.

The City of Miami put out a video to encourage people to help fill their shortfall. They also supplied a detailed explanation of why they're having a hard time filling positions and what they're doing.

Reasons for Lifeguard Shortages:

• Stagnant Wages (other jobs outside the City of Miami have increased wages and offered hiring bonuses with no certifications required)

• COVID - 19

• Increase in Lifeguard Training Course Fees (Inflation)

• Not enough people applying

• Requirement of Certifications from the Red Cross

• New prospective Candidates not showing up for interviews

• New prospective Candidates not showing up for pre-employment process

• All surrounding Cities and Counties hiring Lifeguard Personnel for the summer season

• Increase of Aquatic Facilities (Example: Tidal Cove Water Park - Aventura, FL)

Steps taken by the City of Miami to overcome Lifeguard Shortage / Barriers:

• City of Miami increased Lifeguard wages as of March 6, 2023 (Now paying above most municipalities or remained competitive)

• Promote Health & Cleanliness at all facilities and follow City of Miami COVID protocols

• Instructing Lifeguard Training Classes Free of Charge to those who pass pre-test and apply to work with us

• Posted NOW HIRING Banners, Posters all throughout the City of Miami

• Hiring opportunities for those whom cannot pass the Lifeguard Pre-Test or do not have the lifeguard certification at the qualification of Water Park Attendant (No experience or certifications necessary. Then certify them as a Water Attraction Lifeguard (Guard 3ft of water or less) or a lifeguard. When they receive the in-house training while they are working with us they are then promoted as a Lifeguard I.

• Tracking all new applicants and consistently staying in communication (email / phone) from when we receive their application to when they are to begin their pre-employment process.

• Being flexible with our scheduling to ensure new candidates can work for multiple municipalities

• Contacting schools in within our City limits handing out the hiring information

• Assisting those candidates that cannot pass the lifeguard Pre-Test with their swimming skills through our Lap Swim Program

• Promote current City of Miami Swim Team Members to Lifeguards (Free of Charge) when they reach 16 years of age

• Implementing a Junior Lifeguard Start Summer Camp Program Summer 2024

Current Staffing Levels:

Athalie Range Pool: 0 Lifeguards Seasonal Facility

Miller J. Nancy S. Dawkins Swimming Pool Complex: 13 Lifeguards

Jose Marti Park Pool: 10 Lifeguards

Shenandoah Park Pool: 9 Lifeguards

Williams Pool: 0 Lifeguards Seasonal Facility

Gibson Park Pool: 9 Lifeguards

Grapeland Water Park: 5 Lifeguards

Curtis Pool Seasonal Facility

Miami Rowing Center Pool: Undergoing Repairs (0 Lifeguards)

Virrick Park Pool: New Facility Currently Under Construction

West End Pool: CLOSED

Morningside Pool: CLOSED

Staffing Needs:

Athalie Range Pool: 6 Lifeguards

Miller J. Nancy S. Dawkins Swimming Pool Complex: 18 Lifeguards

Jose Marti Park Pool: 12 Lifeguards

Shenandoah Park Pool: 18 Lifeguards

Williams Pool: 6 Lifeguards

Grapeland Water Park: 42 Water Park Attendants (Water Attraction Lifeguards), 18 Lifeguards Total: 60

Curtis Park Pool: 6 Lifeguards

Miami Rowing Center Pool: Undergoing Repairs (6 Lifeguards)

Virrick Park Pool: New Facility Currently Under Construction

West End Pool: CLOSED

Morningside Pool: CLOSED

Fort Lauderdale and Deerfield Beach are looking for applicants too. When you don't have enough people filling the jobs - it means cutbacks.

"What happens when you don't have enough lifeguards covering the beach?" Scouten asked. "Then they have to close towers. So, then we have areas of the beach that are unprotected because we don't have staff to man those towers," Kittinger said.

Community pools in Hollywood have lots of openings too.

"We should be looking at over 20 lifeguards in total and some 10-15 instructors," said Hollywood Aquatic Superintendent Chadli Fernandez. "Right now, we have 4 instructors and 2 lifeguards," he said.

If those positions aren't filled in time - that would make it very difficult to staff the three pools Hollywood operates in the summer. "We are up and coming to our deadline to get the staff on board. So it's looking very unlikely we will be able to operate to the full extent this summer," he said.

