Grieving family speaks out after 7-year-old boy with autism drowns in Miami-Dade canal

Grieving loved ones are speaking out after a 7-year-old boy reportedly drowned in a canal in Leisure City.

The boy, King Supa Dixon, was discovered floating in the canal at SW 142nd Avenue and 284th Street, about three blocks from his home.

His grandmother, Loustanie Dorval, wept as she spoke about her loss.

"I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do. Losing my grandson like that," Dorval said. "I love all my grandchildren. I loved all my grandchildren. Every morning I would give him food and make him a big breakfast".

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office reported that a 911 call came in at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday night about the missing child. Deputies canvassed the area and found the child in the canal. He was airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital but did not survive.

King was a 1st grade student at Avocado Elementary School. Family members said he loved to play games, use his electronic piano, and enjoyed the ocean.

His aunt, Vanessa Wesley, noted that he was autistic.

"Sadly, he was autistic, but that did not stop him from doing what he wanted to do and what he loved to do," Wesley said. "It is unfortunate we lost such a good kid, such a wonderful kid, and a joyful kid with so much life and potential".

Wesley shared details about the moment King went missing, stating that his mother last saw him when they arrived home from school.

"They were like just getting home from school, and she opened the car door to put them inside the house, and he bolted. He bolted out," Wesley said, adding that no one knew where he went until he was discovered in the canal. She confirmed that he did not know how to swim.

The family is using a fundraising website to help cover funeral and other expenses.

"He is definitely going to be missed," Wesley said. "He was truly loved. We are just asking for prayers and support and love".

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation into how the incident happened.