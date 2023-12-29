Lauderhill police searching for theft suspect who fled while being arrested
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Lauderhill were searching Friday for a theft suspect who ran from officers while being taken into custody, officials said.
Gerald Pendergrass, 31, was being arrested on an aggravated retail theft warrant out of Palm Beach County around 9 p.m. in the 3800 block of NW 4th Place, according to a written statement from Lauderhill police
Investigators said Pendergrass managed to elude the officer while he was being transported to a vehicle and fled from the scene.
Pendergrass has prior arrests in Broward County, according to court records.
Anyone with information was asked to call Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700.
