Lauderhill police respond to call of barricaded subject with possible hostages

MIAMI - Police responded to a call regarding a barricaded subject with possible hostages in Lauderhill on Tuesday evening.

It happened in the area of the 1400 block of NW 33 Way.

The Broward Sheriff's Office SWAT team is on scene assisting Lauderhill police.

The area had been cordoned off and CBS News Miami's cameras captured at least three ambulances, along with several marked and unmarked police units.

Traffic in the area has been impacted.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.