South Florida 14-year-old girl accused of killing her grandmother

FORT LAUDERDALE — A 14-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly killing her grandmother in Broward County.

Around 12:26 a.m. Thursday, Broward County Sheriff's deputies and Fire Rescue were called to a woman who was found unresponsive at 4191 NW 41st St. in Lauderdale Lakes. When they arrived, crews met the woman's son, who said he left his mother — Yevheniia Koval, 79 — at home with his teenage daughter to visit a friend.

However, when he returned home, he found Koval "unresponsive on the floor with multiple bruises on her body," according to a press release from BSO. Parademics then transported the woman to Broward Health Medical Center, where she died.

BSO's CSI and Homicide Units responded shortly after. Detectives stated Koval's death was ruled as murder after an autopsy report.

After further investigation, detectives determined that the 14-year-old daughter was responsible for killing Koval. According to BSO, the teen was admitted to a hospital on the day of the incident for medical clearance.

The teenager was taken into custody on Friday and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing, where she currently faces a second-degree murder charge.