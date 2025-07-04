Lauderdale-by-the-Sea celebrates Fourth of July with parade, family fun and fireworks

Parade, family fun and fireworks at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea's Fourth of July celebration

Steeped in patriotism and small town charm, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea celebrates the nation's independence with its annual Fourth of July Parade and Family Fun Day.

The day long celebration features a festive parade, family-friendly activities and a beachfront fireworks display.

"It's all about independence, freedom and enjoying our community," resident Sharon Pidgeon said as she watched the parade.

The Aufiero family were celebrating their child's first Fourth of July, hoping to impart patriotism at a young age.

"To know America is the greatest country and celebrate America and just enjoy this day," Paige Aufiero said.

Some showed up dressed in patriotic threads to celebrate America's birthday.

"I'm a very big fan of the Fourth of July. We always have a big party. We have to dress the part. We're very proud to be from this country and we're psyched each year," Jill Paden said.

The Padens said they've been going to the Lauderdale-by-the-Sea event for years.

"We're very proud to be Americans. We're proud to be from this country and I'm proud of our ability to protest, and stand up for what we believe in," Brett Paden said.

While Americans are divided on many issues, everyone at the event said the day was about celebrating.

"Today is about the birth of America, it's not about politics. Let's just leave all that aside and just celebrate that we're free," resident Cheri Palmer said.