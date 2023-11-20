Miami-Dade police officer shot in Miami Gardens, rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital

MIAMI - There is a large police presence in Miami Gardens after a Miami-Dade police officer was shot.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of NW 22nd Avenue and NW 154th Street.

Miami-Dade police were conducting an operation in Miami Gardens when the shooting took place.

The officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and is expected to be okay. The officer was spotted being wheeled into the hospital with a bandage on his head/neck area.

Search for shooter in Miami Gardens CBS News Miami

A perimeter has been set up that encompasses several blocks as police with guns drawn search for the shooter. Officers from Maimi-Gardens, Miami-Dade, and Opa-locka are taking part in the search.

Even though there is no school this week, Rainbow Park Elementary was placed on lock down to protect any teachers or staff who may have been inside.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.