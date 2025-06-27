Two hospitalized after shooting leads to police pursuit that ends in Medley, Sweetwater police say

A shooting involving police officers led to a brief chase that ended in Medley, according to Sweetwater police.

The chase began at 10891 NW 17 Street, near the Dolphin Mall in Doral, came to an end in the 11800 block of NW South River Drive, near Okeechobee Road, in Medley, just northwest of Hialeah.

Sweetwater police said it began with a robbery that led to an officer opening fire. Authorities have not released additional details.

Multiple agencies, including the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, are involved in the investigation.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported two people to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.