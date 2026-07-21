GEM needs South Florida volunteers through Friday as Venezuela aid effort marks one month of deliveries

Global Empowerment Mission is asking for more volunteers in South Florida through Friday to help sort and pack humanitarian aid boxes headed to Venezuela, as the organization approaches one month of continuous relief operations.

Volunteers are needed daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a break from noon to 1 p.m. Tasks include packing boxes and sorting pallets.

The organization says lines have died down, making it easier to walk in, but those who want to register in advance can do so through GEM's website.

Friday marks one month since GEM launched its Venezuela relief effort.

As of July 20, the organization has completed 23 consecutive days of aid distribution across two sites in La Guaira, Venezuela, working alongside I Love Venezuela Foundation and local partner Cáritas Venezuela.

On that day alone, 66 pallets containing 4,290 kits were delivered to 10,725 people across the communities of Mamo and Caraballeda.

Since the operation began, GEM says it has delivered 52,345 family necessity kits to 135,185 individuals.

The total aid is valued at more than $8.9 million and weighs roughly 938 metric tons. Logistics have involved 20 planes, 25 containers in transit and 5 military landing crafts.

Distributions are scheduled to continue July 21 across two additional La Guaira sites, including Mapa Mariche and El Palmar Oeste in Caraballeda.