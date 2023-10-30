Knaus Berry Farm set to reopen, resume serving famous cinnamon rolls nearly 8 months after owner's death

MIAMI -- Knaus Berry Farm is set to resume its seasonal operations Tuesday morning and began serving up its famous, warm cinnamon rolls that draw customers from throughout South Florida.

The reopening will occur nearly eight months after the death of Rachel Knaus Grafe, one of the owners of the farm who was beaten to death last February, allegedly by her son Travis Grafe.

According to the farm's website, doors are scheduled to open at 8 a.m. and customers could be standing in line to be among the first to purchase the sweet treats from the Homestead farm, located at 15980 SW 248th Street.

In previous years, dozens of customers have assembled in the predawn darkness to get inside the shop and purchase the sticky, sweet rolls.

Knaus Berry Farm, which has been owned by the family since 1956, is also known for its milkshakes, smoothies, pies and strawberries.

The farm generated headlines of a different sort following the Feb. 17 attack on Grafe.

During the late night incident, investigators said at the time that the 66-year-old woman was beaten in her home along with her husband. Both were hospitalized but the woman died after being listed in critical condition for several days.

According to investigators, Travis Grafe was in the home and attacked the couple with a flashlight after demanding money.

Grafe remains in custody after prosecutors filed several charges against him in connection with the incident.