Son of Knaus Berry Farm owner Rachel Knaus Grafe charged with murder in her beating death

MIAMI -- The son of one of the owners of Knaus Berry Farm was charged Friday with second-degree murder in connection with the beating death of his mother over two weeks ago at their home.

Travis Grafe, 40, remained in custody as of Friday but he did not appear in bond court for the hearing when prosecutors announced their charging decision. He is expected to return to court on April 27.

Rachel Knaus Grafe spoke to CBS Miami several years ago about the family business. CBS Miami

His mother, Rachel Knaus Grafe, 66, died on March 4 after being listed in critical condition following the attack in her home in the 15700 block of SW 249th Street on Feb. 17, according to police. Her husband was also beaten and injured but survived the attack.

According to investigators, Travis Grafe left the family's home on a golf cart and went to a neighbor's house that Friday night.

Witnesses said they heard him say that he killed his mother and Travis Grafe allegedly told his father he would kill him as well if Travis did not get the money he wanted.

Travis Grafe suffered a traumatic brain injury in an ATV crash 20 years ago, according to court records. He had been living with his parents in recent years, according to family members.

Travis Grafe Miami-Dade Corrections Dept

In 2013, he was arrested and charged with assault, burglary and possession of a firebomb, but those charges were ultimately dropped because he was found to be mentally incompetent.

Rachel and her sister ran the family owned Knaus Berry Farm business for years, and its top attraction was its beloved cinnamon buns.

In a statement released by the family when she died, relatives expressed condolences on social media.

"Jesus called Rachel home at approximately 1:45 this afternoon," the family posted. "We will be open tomorrow and for most of the remainder of the week as we prepare to celebrate her life."