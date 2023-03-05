Knaus Berry Farm owner Rachel Knaus Grafe dies of her injuries

MIAMI - The family of Knaus Berry Farm owner Rachel Knaus Grafes announced Saturday on social media that she had succumbed to her injuries after authorities say she was attacked by her son.

Knaus Grafes, 66, had been in critical condition after police said she was attacked Friday, February 17, with a flashlight by her son.

Posted on social media CBS4

She was beaten and nearly killed in her home, in the 15700 block of SW 249th Street.

Investigators said she suffered several injuries to her head and chest following the attack.

Travis Grafe, 40, reportedly beat his mother, according to the police report.

He had been ordered held without bond and ordered to stay away from his parents.