Key takeaways from Gov. DeSantis' State of the State address

While saying Florida has been a leader on issues such as cracking down on illegal immigration, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday helped launch the 2025 legislative session by calling for revamping the ballot-initiative process, curbing property taxes and revisiting gun laws.

DeSantis largely stuck to broad ideas rather than detailed plans during his annual State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature in the House chamber.

The 60-day session will include myriad issues, including the House and Senate negotiating a budget that likely will exceed $115 billion.

Fraud claims in petition-gathering process

After spearheading efforts to defeat proposed constitutional amendments in November about recreational marijuana and abortion rights, DeSantis reiterated his position that lawmakers should take steps to prevent what he contends is fraud in the petition-gathering process for initiatives.

Property tax overhaul considered

DeSantis and other Republicans recently have floated the idea of eliminating or reducing local government property taxes. While the governor did not provide a detailed proposal Tuesday, he again expressed support for the issue.

Gun laws back in the spotlight

DeSantis also signaled that he would support revising state gun laws, including a law that prevents people under age 21 from buying rifles and other long guns and what is known as a "red flag" law that allows authorities to remove guns if people are found to pose a "significant danger" to themselves or others.

Immigration enforcement a key talking point

While DeSantis used the 31-minute address to outline legislative priorities, he also touted the state's record on issues such as illegal immigration enforcement. During a special session last month, lawmakers passed a wide-ranging law aimed at helping carry out President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Democrats push back on governor's agenda

Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens, criticized DeSantis' speech Tuesday.

"The governor should read the temperature of the room," Jones said. "He doesn't have as many fans as he used to have, back in the day."