Kenneth Jessell becomes Florida International University's sixth president

MIAMI - Florida International University held an investiture ceremony for President Kenneth A. Jessell, who serves as the institution's sixth president.

The FIU Board of Trustees named Jessell president of FIU last October and he was confirmed by the Florida Board of Governors the following month.

"Today, our university community begins writing a new chapter, building upon a half-century of incomparable achievements, and looking ahead to a future full of possibilities. Today, a great man will be formally invested with the duty of leading our beloved university to new heights," said Dean Colson, Chair of the FIU Board of Trustees, during Thursday's ceremony. 

Lieutenant Governor and FIU alumna Jeanette M. Nuez delivered the keynote address.

Prior to being named president, Jessell served as interim president for 10 months and as senior vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer for 13 years.

