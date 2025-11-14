3 women charged in Miami-Dade sheriff's probe into massage parlors allegedly involved in prostitution

Three women are now behind bars after an undercover Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office investigation into multiple massage businesses that were allegedly engaging in prostitution.

Chang Xiu Yang, Yuping Song and Yihong Luo were all charged with operating a massage practice without a license, according to arrest documents obtained by CBS News Miami. Song and Luo are also facing prostitution charges.

All three women appeared in bond court on Friday, where it was revealed that they were new to Miami and one of them had only been in the area for two weeks before her arrest.

"So ma'am, it is very important: You do not pick up any violation if you get rearrested, you will get locked up in jail until the trial," Judge Mindy Glazer told them in court.

While in bond court, each woman spoke through a Mandarin interpreter and the judge made sure to spell out the conditions of their bond and the next steps in the case.

The arrest documents for each woman detail an MDSO operation over the course of multiple days at multiple massage businesses. The documents said these locations were allegedly known to engage in prostitution and have been the subject of complaints and Crime Stoppers tips.

Yang, Song and Luo were originally charged with operating a health care practice without a license, but the judge said there was no probable cause for those charges.