Kendall father sentenced to 12 years after admitting he "lost it" and killed his son following Disney World trip

A Kendall father who admitted to fatally shooting his 21-year-old son after a family trip in 2023 was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation, bringing an emotional close to a case that devastated relatives and friends on both sides.

There were emotional moments inside and outside a Miami-Dade courtroom as David Contreras, 54, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his son, Eric Contreras.

David Contreras had initially been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the November 2023 killing. Authorities said the shooting happened after the family returned home from a trip to Disney World in Orlando.

According to investigators, David Contreras called 911 after the shooting and told a dispatcher he had "lost it." He was arrested at the home and later confessed to killing Eric, a student at Florida International University.

Kendall father sentenced in 2023 shooting death of FIU student son

After the plea, several of Eric Contreras' loved ones delivered victim impact statements in court, describing the loss of a young man they said brought joy to those around him.

"Eric loved to make people laugh. He was friendly to be around," his girlfriend said. "I truly believed he was going to marry me. I had my whole life in front of me."

Friends echoed similar sentiments.

"During times of hardship, he was there with open arms," one friend testified.

Another added, "Eric was the type of person that everyone gravitated to. He wanted everyone to experience what life had to offer."

Emotional victim impact statements highlight loss of 21-year-old

Outside the courtroom, family friend Gus Alfonso said the loss is one that cannot be measured.

"Eric was an incredible kid. His life got taken from him way too early," Alfonso said. "This was an incredibly sad day. His friends and everyone mourn his loss, and there is no real justice in a situation like this."

Cristina Alfonso, another family friend, described Eric as "kind" and "joyful," adding that "what has happened is really unfair."

Defense attorney Frank Quintero acknowledged the weight of the tragedy while speaking after sentencing.

"What can you say? His family has been destroyed," Quintero said. "There is no way this tragedy can ever be repaired."

He said David Contreras' wife "lost a son and lost a husband," and added that his client will carry the consequences of his actions for life.

"Obviously my client did a horrible thing, and he paid the price for it," Quintero said. "This is something he will have to live with for the rest of his life — not just 10 years in prison, but for the rest of his life."

Quintero said David Contreras could be eligible for release after about 10 years.