Police respond to reported shooting inside SW Miami-Dade home
MIAMI - Police responded to a reported shooting inside a Southwest Miami-Dade home on Friday afternoon.
It happened at a house in the 10700 block of SW 84th Avenue.
Images from Chopper 4 showed heavy police presence, with at least 8 Miami-Dade Police units.
The large home had been cordoned off with yellow crime tape.
A police public information officer is headed to the scene to provide more information to the media.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.
