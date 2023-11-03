Watch CBS News
Police respond to reported shooting inside SW Miami-Dade home

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI - Police responded to a reported shooting inside a Southwest Miami-Dade home on Friday afternoon. 

It happened at a house in the 10700 block of SW 84th Avenue.

Images from Chopper 4 showed heavy police presence, with at least 8 Miami-Dade Police units.

The large home had been cordoned off with yellow crime tape.

A police public information officer is headed to the scene to provide more information to the media. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available. 

