June flooding reminds residents in Fort Lauderdale's Edgewood of 2023 floods

FORT LAUDERDALE — Rain fuels fear of flooding for Anna Rysedorph.

"We flooded three times in the last 13 months," Rysedorph said.

She left her house while the rainfall worked its way through her street in Fort Lauderdale's Edgewood neighborhood.

"I didn't leave the last time," Rysedorph said. "And last time, I got stranded. So, anytime it floods now — anytime it rains now — I start to panic."

It reminds Rysedorph of the historic flooding in Edgewood in April 2023. Her house was filled with water.

"I lost three vehicles in the April flood and had to get rescued by the fire department."

The city spent millions upgrading the drainage infrastructure in the neighborhood. But the neighborhood's Civic Association President Kitty McGowan said that the system hasn't been activated yet.

"It would have been very useful, don't know what the big delay is," McGowan said. "It just keeps delaying and delaying and delaying."

In the meantime, Rysedorph doesn't want any more flooding devaluing her house of 24 years, and her way of life, especially since hurricane season is now in effect.

"This is my home. I love my home," Rysedorph said. "However, how many times can I flood?"

CBS News Miami did reach out to the Mayor of Fort Lauderdale's office, but have not heard back