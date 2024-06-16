Watch CBS News
Local News

June flooding reminds residents in Fort Lauderdale's Edgewood of 2023 floods

By Steve Maugeri

/ CBS Miami

Flooding continues to spur Edgewood residents after June downpour, April 2023 flood
Flooding continues to spur Edgewood residents after June downpour, April 2023 flood 01:36

FORT LAUDERDALE — Rain fuels fear of flooding for Anna Rysedorph. 

"We flooded three times in the last 13 months," Rysedorph said.

She left her house while the rainfall worked its way through her street in Fort Lauderdale's Edgewood neighborhood.

"I didn't leave the last time," Rysedorph said. "And last time, I got stranded. So, anytime it floods now — anytime it rains now — I start to panic." 

It reminds Rysedorph of the historic flooding in Edgewood in April 2023. Her house was filled with water.

"I lost three vehicles in the April flood and had to get rescued by the fire department." 

The city spent millions upgrading the drainage infrastructure in the neighborhood. But the neighborhood's Civic Association President Kitty McGowan said that the system hasn't been activated yet. 

"It would have been very useful, don't know what the big delay is," McGowan said. "It just keeps delaying and delaying and delaying." 

In the meantime, Rysedorph doesn't want any more flooding devaluing her house of 24 years, and her way of life, especially since hurricane season is now in effect.

"This is my home. I love my home," Rysedorph said. "However, how many times can I flood?"

CBS News Miami did reach out to the Mayor of Fort Lauderdale's office, but have not heard back

Steve Maugeri

Steve Maugeri joined the CBS News Miami team in April 2024. Steve has always loved the beach and is excited to live this close to the ocean within a major city as well!

First published on June 16, 2024 / 6:45 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.