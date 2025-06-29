Watch CBS News
One-on-one with Democratic Senate candidate Josh Weil

Jim speaks with the schoolteacher from Central Florida who is running against Ashley Moody in next year's special election. Why is he running?

Josh Weil lost an April 1 congressional special election, but he has announced he will run for the U.S. Senate seat in Florida on the 2026 ballot. 

Weil, a former teacher who attracted endorsements from Bernie Sanders and rapper Killer Mike during that congressional run, said he thinks he can tap into anti-Donald Trump sentiment and raise $100 million to defeat incumbent Sen. Moody or any other comers.

Jim DeFede

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

