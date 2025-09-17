Jake Paul–Gervonta Davis fight set for Miami's Kaseya Center, streaming on Netflix

Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix announced that Jake Paul and Gervonta "Tank" Davis will face off at Miami's Kaseya Center on Nov. 14 in a boxing match.

The bout will stream globally on Netflix at no additional cost to its more than 300 million members.

About the boxers and their records

Paul (12-1, 7 KOs), who has built a reputation as boxing's "most-watched disruptor," will meet Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs), an undefeated three-division world champion widely regarded as one of the sport's most dangerous punchers.

Organizers called the matchup the culmination of a four-year rivalry.

"New City, same mission, seek and destroy the tank," Paul said. "Kaseya Center. Friday, November 14. I'm bringing the heat, and Miami will see me take down this angry elf while the world watches live on Netflix."

Davis countered that Paul had chosen the wrong opponent.

"Jake Paul has been cherry picking in the sport of boxing for a while now, but he picked the wrong opponent this time," Davis said. "He better start losing some weight, chasing some chickens, and pray that helps him some on fight night! Thank you to Netflix for giving me the opportunity to whoop this clown!"

"A once-in-a-lifetime showdown"

Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, said the event will be "a once-in-a-lifetime showdown" at the downtown Miami arena.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 24 at noon at ticketmaster.com.