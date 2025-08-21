Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis to fight Jake Paul in November

Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis will fight YouTuber-turned-cruiserweight boxer Jake Paul on Nov. 14 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Paul's promotional company, Most Valuable Promotions, and Netflix announced the event Wednesday. Netflix will stream the fight worldwide.

Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs), a 30-year-old three-division world champion and undefeated WBA lightweight titleholder, would be the first active star near his prime to face Paul (12-1, 7 KOs), the online celebrity who has become one of combat sports' highest-paid athletes despite never fighting an elite opponent.

Netflix and Nakisa Bidarian, Paul's business partner and co-founder of MVP, did not label the matchup an exhibition. Still, it is unclear how Georgia regulators would sanction the bout as a competitive contest, given the disparity in size and experience.

Paul typically weighs more than 200 pounds in the ring, while Davis has never fought above 140 pounds and holds a 135-pound title. No contracted weight or number of rounds was announced.

Paul's growing résumé

The fight marks a return to Netflix for Paul, 28, whose victory last November over then-58-year-old Mike Tyson drew an estimated 108 million viewers worldwide.

After defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by decision earlier this summer, Paul entered the WBA cruiserweight rankings at No. 14, making him eligible to challenge for a world title.

Rather than pursue a belt, Paul publicly considered a bout with two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua but instead turned his focus to Davis, with whom he has sparred on social media for years.

Paul may be following a family blueprint: His older brother, Logan Paul, weighed 189 pounds before an eight-round exhibition against 155-pound Floyd Mayweather in 2021. That bout sold more than 1 million pay-per-view buys and generated over $80 million in revenue.

Davis' turbulent year

Davis has been promoted as "the modern-day Mike Tyson" because of his knockout power, but his 2025 campaign has been rocky. He fought to a surprising draw against Lamont Roach Jr. in a sanctioned bout in March, and he was arrested last month in Florida on a domestic violence charge. The misdemeanor battery case was dropped the following week.

Bidarian said both fighters are "favorites of the Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences," and that the event will "determine the true face of boxing's next generation."

"This isn't just a fight — it's a spectacle that brings together two of the most electrifying figures in boxing today," said Brandon Riegg, Netflix vice president.

Investing in Baltimore

Outside the ring, Davis has worked to give back to his hometown. In December 2023, Baltimore city officials announced that his company, GTD Development, acquired and renovated nine properties on North Woodyear Street in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood, creating affordable housing.

Davis said he believes investing in youth is key to improving Baltimore.

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby commended Davis for his mentorship and community involvement, presenting him with a Presidential Citation for his contributions.