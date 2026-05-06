South Florida teen sentenced to 17 years in 2024 stabbing death of boyfriend

A South Florida teenager who stabbed her boyfriend to death in 2024 was sentenced to prison in an emotional hearing that took place on Tuesday.

The sentencing hearing unfolded in a packed Miami-Dade courtroom, where relatives of both the victim and defendant sat on opposite sides as a judge handed down the sentence.

Judge Christine Hernandez sentenced Jahara Malik to 17 years in prison followed by five years of reporting probation for the December 20, 2024 killing of Yahkeim "Keimo" Lollar, a high school football player.

Malik was 17-years-old at the time of the stabbing but was prosecuted as an adult.

"The court sentence you to 17 years in Florida state prison, followed by five years of reporting probation," Judge Hernandez said during the hearing.

The judge also ordered Malik to write a letter every December 20 while on probation acknowledging what happened and reflecting on how the crime affected her life.

"You will have to write a letter December 20th of every year that you're on probation acknowledging what occurred and how it has affected your life," Hernandez said.

Malik stood silently in a black suit as the sentence was announced.

Emotions run high inside, outside courtroom

After the hearing, emotions spilled into the courthouse hallway. Family members of the victim hugged and applauded as they left the courtroom.

"I'm glad today my son can finally rest in peace knowing that justice was served," said Nathalie Jean, Lollar's mother.

She added, "I hope that when she goes to prison and gets processed she thinks about the lives that she destroyed and how much she affected our families."

Meanwhile, several of Malik's relatives left the courtroom in tears. One of her uncles criticized the sentence, arguing the court failed to fully consider her age at the time of the crime.

"Justice was not served for the defendant, my niece Jahara Malik," he said. "She was a youthful offender at the time that this happened and I feel that the court did not recognize that."

Malik addressed court directly before sentence handed down

"Every day I sit and think about the damage I caused," Malik told the judge. "The family wants me in prison, but I'm in my own prison for the rest of my life."

Defense attorneys had asked the judge to sentence Malik as a youthful offender and place her in a Miami-Dade corrections boot-camp program. Prosecutors, however, requested a 20-year prison sentence followed by 10 years probation.

Judge Hernandez ultimately sentenced Malik to 17 years behind bars and five years' probation.