Miami teen girl pleads guilty in 2024 stabbing death of ex-boyfriend, Northwestern football player "Keimo" Lollar

There were new developments Monday in the case of 17-year-old former Northwestern High School football player Yahkeim "Keimo" Lollar, who was stabbed to death just days before Christmas in 2024.

On Monday morning at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building in Downtown Miami, Lollar's ex-girlfriend, Jahara Malik, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Lollar, who was known as "Keimo" and was stabbed in a third floor garage of a Little Haiti apartment complex near N.W. 6th Court and 61st Street on Dec. 20, 2024.

Malik, who was 17 years old at the time of the incident, had claimed she pulled out a knife as part of horseplay. Lollar's loved ones had been vocal during this case, pleading for justice.

Lollar's mother, Nathalie Jean, told CBS News Miami about the plea: "It's bittersweet — we're almost at the end. Now, justice is in the judge's hands. I hope my son can finally rest in peace. I want the maximum sentence. She killed my son for no reason, and I don't believe she's remorseful. If she was, she wouldn't have waited so long to take responsibility."

A sentencing date of May 5 was set for Malik. She could face up to 30 years in prison.

Her attorney, Larry Handfield, told CBS News Miami he may ask the judge for alternative sentencing, such as boot camp, a strict corrections program, or for Malik to be sentenced as a youthful offender, which could mean up to 4 years in prison and 2 years of probation.

"She wants to take responsibility even though there were unintended consequences. It says a whole lot that she is wanting to accept responsibility. Manslaughter is negligent conduct that was brought on, even though this was not the intended result," Handfield told CBS News Miami.

"I think she did the right thing. She is devastated. She's been remorseful since day 1. She immediately called 911 and tried to do life-saving measures," Handfield added.