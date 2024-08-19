Watch CBS News
Local News

Jackknifed tractor-trailer prompts I-95 lane closures in Pompano Beach

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Jackknifed tractor-trailer prompted I-95 lane closures in Pompano Beach
Jackknifed tractor-trailer prompted I-95 lane closures in Pompano Beach 07:03

POMPANO BEACH - A section of northbound I-95 in Pompano Beach has been temporarily closed due to an accident involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

The accident, which also involved a truck towing a boat, happened around 9:45 a.m. Monday between Atlantic Boulevard and Copans Road.

Chopper4 over the crash spotted the jackknifed tractor-trailer blocking the right two lanes. The boat, which had been on a trailer, overshot the truck and ended up in the right-side median.  

As fire rescue arrived, all northbound lanes were closed as was the right express lane after Atlantic Boulevard so crews could remove the vehicles from the road.

As of 11 a.m., only the two right lanes were blocked. Stop-and-go traffic extended to Cypress Creek Road.

Drivers heading north were advised to use N Dixie Highway or the Turnpike. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.