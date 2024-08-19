Jackknifed tractor-trailer prompts I-95 lane closures in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH - A section of northbound I-95 in Pompano Beach has been temporarily closed due to an accident involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

The accident, which also involved a truck towing a boat, happened around 9:45 a.m. Monday between Atlantic Boulevard and Copans Road.

Chopper4 over the crash spotted the jackknifed tractor-trailer blocking the right two lanes. The boat, which had been on a trailer, overshot the truck and ended up in the right-side median.

As fire rescue arrived, all northbound lanes were closed as was the right express lane after Atlantic Boulevard so crews could remove the vehicles from the road.

As of 11 a.m., only the two right lanes were blocked. Stop-and-go traffic extended to Cypress Creek Road.

Drivers heading north were advised to use N Dixie Highway or the Turnpike.