Jackson Health System CEO Migoya steps down, successor appointed in president and COO Zambrana

The CEO of Jackson Health System announced Thursday that he will be stepping down after more than a decade leading Miami-Dade County's only public health system.

Carlos Migoya shared during a Public Health Trust meeting that his last day in the role will be May 31, 2026.

The PHT board then voted unanimously to appoint Jackson's president and chief operating officer, David Zambrana, to succeed Migoya as CEO.

Who is Zambrana?

Zambrana has worked alongside Migoya for over six years and was appointed on Migoya's own recommendation.

He began his career 35 years ago as a nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital and as a bedside nurse at Ryder Trauma Center. He then earned senior leadership roles at public and private hospital systems, previously serving as CEO of University of Miami Hospital and CEO of Jackson Memorial Hospital.

"David Zambrana is the most prepared leader in Jackson's 107-year history," Migoya said. "The trust and respect our teams already feel for David make him, hands-down, the best choice for our future."

Migoya's own background with Jackson

Migoya himself took over Jackson Health in 2011 while the hospital system was facing financial challenges with some hospitals on the brink of closure. Jackson credits Migoya with turning those challenges around and leading the hospital's COVID-19 response and vaccination program.

This comes after major budget cuts at the hospital last year, including the closure of the maternity unit at Jackson South.