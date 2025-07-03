Jackson South to close maternity unit this fall as part of systemwide realignment

Jackson Health System announced Thursday it will close the maternity unit at Jackson South Medical Center this fall, citing a shift in community needs and a broader strategy to support the hospital's ongoing growth.

The move comes more than two decades after Jackson South opened in 2001 and nearly a decade after it expanded emergency services with the addition of Ryder Trauma at Jackson South in 2016, the health system said.

Jackson South Medical Center is located in the 9300 block of SW 152nd Street in Miami-Dade County.

"Closure will help better align services"

In a statement, a spokesperson for the health system said the closure will help better align services with the current demands of the surrounding community in southern Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys.

"Jackson South's continued success relies on adapting to our patients' needs," the statement said.

"While the types of services offered may vary from hospital to hospital, as a system, we provide the most comprehensive, high-quality care for every patient."

Employees affected

Hospital officials said employees affected by the maternity unit closure will be offered opportunities at other Jackson South departments or similar units across the Jackson Health System.

What about the moms-to-be?

Expectant mothers nearing their delivery dates will continue to receive care at Jackson South.

Others earlier in their pregnancies will be transitioned to other centers. Comprehensive maternity services — including high-risk obstetric care — will remain available at The Women's Hospital at Jackson Memorial and Jackson North Medical Center, the health system said.

The Women's Hospital at Jackson Memorial and Jackson North Medical Center is at least 20 miles further.

"We're just really sad to hear that they're going to shut down the delivery unit," expecting mom Bianka Ramirez said.

Ramirez is due on July 30th. During her checkup Thursday, she found out she'll be among the last to have her baby at Jackson South.

"She told us that, unfortunately, by September, they're going to shut it down and if we are planning to have kids in the future, we might not be able to come to this hospital."

Jackson South will continue operating its OB-GYN physician practice in collaboration with UHealth – University of Miami Health System. Jackson also pledged to maintain prenatal care access for underserved populations through its ongoing partnership with Community Health of South Florida (CHI).

Sheila Simms Watson, a licensed midwife with the Southern Birth Justice Network, said, "What's the community going to do? Where are we going to go?"

Simms Watson said this will only hurt the already underserved area, with a lack of other options that aren't private and may not accept everyone's insurance.

She says more expecting moms may consider birthing centers or even delivering at home.

"So, it's a delay in care and that delay in care can be the difference between life and death, to put it bluntly."

Both women now hope the hospital will reconsider.

"Rethink about all the great doctors you have there and all the people that want to have kids there," Ramirez said.

CBS News Miami requested an interview with hospital leadership but was told no.

The maternity ward here is set to close in the fall; no word on an exact date yet.