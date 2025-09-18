Investigation into Pembroke Pines commissioner accused of impersonating a police officer closed

The Broward State Attorney's Office has closed the investigation into Pembroke Pines City Commissioner Jay Schwartz, deciding not to charge him with impersonating a police officer when he confronted a group of students at a local high school, CBS News Miami has learned.

The interaction between Schwartz and the students took place on the morning of May 21, near the end of the school year, at Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, where Schwartz, a pilot, is a visiting instructor teaching a class on aviation.

Schwartz allegedly confronted at least three students on school grounds and attempted to search them, believing they may be in possession of contraband, possibly marijuana. During the confrontation, Schwartz allegedly showed the teens a ceremonial badge he had been given as a city commissioner.

Although the badge looked like an official police badge, it is not a police badge, and Schwartz has no law enforcement powers. However, at that moment, there would be no way for the students to know the badge wasn't real.

Schwartz has not commented on the allegations and did not respond to a request for comment on the decision by the state attorney to close the case.

A source familiar with the investigation told CBS News that while Schwartz's use of the badge was problematic, they could not be certain a jury would find his conduct so egregious that they would convict him of a felony. The source said Schwartz only flashed the badge briefly, did not touch the students and never verbally claimed to be a police officer.

Why does a commissioner have a badge?

It is not uncommon for local elected officials in South Florida to carry police-style badges that have no power.

Pembroke Pines Police Chief Jose Vargas has previously said that the department has issued these types of badges to any commissioner that asks for them. "Some of them request them," Vargas said. "They say 'Commissioner' on them."

Schwartz has been a controversial figure in Pembroke Pines since his election to the commission in 2012.

In 2018, the Miramar Pembroke Pines Regional Chamber of Commerce accused him of threatening to blackmail a member of the chamber if he did not get his way on an item before the chamber.

"Commissioner Schwartz's actions are at least bullying, and he quite possibly has even used his position of power to coerce the Chamber, the Board of Directors, and it's members," wrote the then chair of the chamber's board of directors.

In 2024, during a city commissioners meeting, the mayor summoned police to remove Schwartz from the dais after the mayor said he had become disruptive.

On his city website, Schwartz describes himself as a pilot, a business executive, entrepreneur and YouTuber. Describing his role as an elected official, Schwartz wrote: "The responsibility and trust you have given me I take very seriously. I want to be a great public servant. Your concerns are my concerns, and I will work tirelessly through positive and bold action to bring you the leadership we deserve."