Area of low pressure off West African coast being monitored for tropical system development

An area of low pressure is looking better defined as it approaches the Cabo Verde Islands Sunday night.

It will not take much for this to become a tropical depression before it interacts with the islands. Regardless of a depression forming before that point, this will remain the focus of CBS News Miami's tropical updates since conditions remain favorable as it moves away from the islands and across the Atlantic Ocean this week.

Spaghetti forecast models as of Saturday, Aug. 10. CBS News Miami

A tropical depression or storm is likely, if it has not formed already, by the middle of this week as it continues to move west-northwest across the Atlantic at 15 to 20 mph.

This will be a long-track storm, which CBS News Miami will continue to monitor for the rest of the week and over the weekend.

Forecast models have remained consistent on the track continuing west-northwest, staying north of the Leeward Islands. This could become our first hurricane of the season, with some intensity forecasts suggesting this could even become a major hurricane by next weekend.

Next weekend, a number of forecast models have and continue to show a turn to the north and eventually the northeast, keeping this off the US coast entirely. This has been the forecast trend, but could easily shift back to the west. A few forecast models continue the western movement over the weekend, but they remain the minority.

CBS News Miami will continue to update the forecast and monitor the track forecasts for any changes. Once this becomes a named storm, then our graphics will be able to show the European model forecasts, but as of now, they are consistent with the American model forecasts, with the curve north before it reaches the US coast.

List of storm names for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. CBS News

The next named storm will be Erin. We have not had a hurricane yet this year.