International spotlight on South Florida ahead of Miami Marathon

More than 18,000 runners from around the world will take part in Miami Marathon this weekend
MIAMI — The international spotlight will be on the Magic City on Sunday, January 28, as over 18,000 runners from throughout the world will be competing in the legendary Miami Marathon.

The event was founded 22 years ago by Miami native and Florida International University graduate Frankie Ruiz and has grown to be considered one of the most prestigious marathons on the annual calendar.

Each year, the event raises over $2 million for local charities and brings in over $16 million to the City of Miami as a result of tourism. 

Along with the 26.2 Mile Marathon, thousands if runners will also be competing in the Half Marathon and Tropical 5k Races.

CBS News Miami's Harry Cicma will be competing in the race, as he attempts for his fifth career marathon medal after completing two New York City Marathons, the Boston Marathon and the Berlin Marathon.   

