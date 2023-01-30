Thousands run in this year's Miami Marathon in effort to mark personal goal or give back to those in need

MIAMI -- At least 18,000 people put on their running shoes Sunday to hit the street for this year's Miami Marathon.

Many of them ran to reach a personal goal while others did so to give something back.

:"I was in a coma this time last year," said Stanley Bazile, who was running in part to mark his victory as a cancer survivor.

There were at least 18,000 participants in this year's big Miami Marathon. CBS 4

There were others with similar inspirational stories who came out to run the half- or full marathon, participants who came from around the world or other U.S. states.

One group of officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department said they were running for their fallen brother, Cesar Echa, who was killed last year in the line of duty.

Justin Heller/MDPD

"I wish Echy could be here," Officer Justin Heller said. "He was an avid runner but it feels good to be able to do something for the family and share Echy's story."

Another group running as Team Lifeline participated with each member doing so to raise more than $5,000 to give back to those in need.

JOHN childress/MDPD

Said Miami-Dade Officer John Childress: "The stories out there, it's unbelievable. It's a great cause and I'm glad that I was able to do this with the boys. And you'll see us again -- I guarantee it."