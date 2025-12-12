Intense video shows shootout between Broward deputy, robbery suspect in Margate

A video shared by a Margate resident shows a dramatic shootout between a Broward sheriff's deputy and a robbery suspect on Thursday.

The incident shook the community to its core when the gunfire rang out on an otherwise peaceful afternoon, with one neighbor saying a bullet went right into her home.

And it wasn't the only home that was struck by bullets.

"I was not home, but I saw a lot of SWAT officers on my camera," resident Cavine Dickson said. "It was really scary. But yeah. My house was hit."

The sheriff's deputy was hit during the shootout, but officials say his bulletproof vest saved his life.

Incident stemmed from robbery at Seminole Hard Rock Casino & Resort, officials say

According to Broward Sheriff's Office's Public Information Officer Miranda Grossman, the situation first began when the Seminole Hard Rock Casino & Resort requested the agency's help in apprehending a robbery suspect.

Seminole police said the suspect grabbed money from the hand of a patron Thursday morning at Seminole Hard Rock.

Grossman continued, saying the situation moved through the BSO North Lauderdale District's jurisdiction before stopping in the Margate neighborhood.

When deputies encountered the suspect, shots were fired. Officials said the robbery suspect began shooting first, and the sheriff's deputies returned fire.

More information about the incident is expected to be released by officials on Friday.