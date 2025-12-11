Deputy okay, suspect shot after shooting during Margate investigation, sheriff's office says

A suspect was shot and a Broward deputy is okay after a shooting during an investigation in Margate on Thursday, the sheriff's office said.

Around 2:30 p.m., the Broward Sheriff's Office Burglary Apprehension Team (BAT) was working an investigation near 6100 NW 2nd St. in Margate when a shooting involving deputies happened.

According to BSO, the deputy was struck by the suspect but was protected by his bulletproof vest and did not sustain life-threatening injuries. BSO said the suspect was also shot.

Both the deputy and the suspect were taken by paramedics to the hospital. BSO did not provide further details regarding the conditions of either the suspect and the deputy.

Margate Police confirmed to CBS News Miami that an incident did occur within their jurisdiction, and none of their officers were injured during the shooting, and that BSO is the lead agency for the investigation.

Chopper 4 flew over the scene, where a heavy police presence was seen in the area, with law enforcement officers taping off blocks in the neighborhood.

CBS News Miami has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.