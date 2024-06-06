Insurance crisis in Florida, across the nation, gets national spotlight

MIAMI - A rare national spotlight on one of the top concerns on the minds of Floridians. On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate Budget Committee debated the cause of the insurance crisis plaguing homeowners around the country.

Democrats identified climate change as the ultimate driving force behind rising premiums while Republicans pointed to high government spending and inflation.

As Florida faces an increased threat of hurricanes, heat waves, and flooding, national insurers have dropped plans or raised prices in disaster-prone areas. Some residents are left uninsured or priced out. Others have turned to Citizens Property Insurance, an insurer of last resort backed by the state.

As the summer approaches, homeowners are bracing for a season of extreme weather.

Mark Friedlander from the Insurance Information Institute said while some want to blame it all on climate change, the insurance crisis is more likely due to population shifts, inflation, legal system abuse, and regulatory issues.

In the meantime, Florida homeowners can soon apply for grant funding to harden their homes. The application window for the My Safe Florida Home program opens on July 1st.

The program offers matching grants of up to $10,000 for repairs to help homes better withstand storms, such as reinforcing roof-to-wall connections, upgrading roof coverings, and upgrading doors and windows.

Homeowners can potentially lower their insurance premiums by participating in the program.

Applications will be accepted and prioritized in 15-day increments, depending on your finances.

Low-income homeowners age 60+ - July 1 - July 15th

Low-income homeowners of any age - July 16th - 30th

Moderate-income homeowners age 60+ - July 31st - August 14th

Moderate-income homeowners of any age - August 15th - 30th

All other eligible Florida homeowners - August 31st

Low income is defined as 80% or less of the median household income of your county. Moderate income is defined as 120% or less of the median household income of your county.

