FHP investigation temporarily shuts down southbound I-95 in Miami, causing traffic backups during heavy rain

A Florida Highway Patrol investigation has temporarily shut down southbound Interstate 95 at Northwest 8th Street in Miami late Thursday morning, causing traffic backups during heavy downpours.

According to FHP, the incident under investigation originally happened just before 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, when a black Audi sedan was traveling south on I-95 in the area of NW 8th Street when it allegedly struck and killed a man who was trying to cross the roadway.

FHP returned to the scene on Thursday morning, which required troopers to close I-95's southbound lanes at NW 8th Street temporarily.

The Florida Department of Transportation and FHP troopers said motorists will be able to detour around the area by taking either the ramps to westbound State Road 836 and eastbound Interstate 395, or the 8th Street ramp to continue south on Northwest 3rd Court to access southbound I-95 after Northwest 2nd Street.

As FHP returned to the scene, showers and storms popped up over the area, impacting traffic even further with heavy rain.

"Drivers should expect delays, and if possible, seek alternative routes," FDOT said. "Please drive carefully and follow posted detours."

FHP said the lanes are expected to reopen by 11:30 a.m.