I-95 south reopens in Fort Lauderdale after Tuesday morning crash

By
Steven Yablonski
Interstate 95 south was closed in Fort Lauderdale early Tuesday morning due to a crash.

Few details were released, but the crash was reported at Broward Boulevard on I-95 south.

At first, it was only the express lanes that were closed, but the rest of the highway was closed southbound a short time later.

Video from the scene showed debris scattered across the highway.

It's unknown how many vehicles were involved, or if any injuries were reported.

The highway was reopened just before 6:30 a.m., but heavy traffic was reported in the area, impacting the morning commute.

No other information was released.

