Family of Ana Knezevich expected to speak publicly
MIAMI — Broward County resident Ana Knezevich disappeared in Spain earlier this year. This week, her estranged husband is under arrest.
It comes a day after the release of an FBI criminal complaint filled with alarming new allegations against Ana's estranged husband, David.
David initially told police -- he was in Serbia at the time of Ana's disappearance.
Officials now say he rented a car in Serbia -- and tracked her down.
The car was traced to the street -- where Ana's apartment was located.
A friend of Ana's told us that around the last time she was seen … something ominous happened at the apartment.