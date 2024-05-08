Family of Ana Knezevich expected to speak publicly

Family of Broward woman who disappeared in Spain expected to speak publicly

MIAMI — Broward County resident Ana Knezevich disappeared in Spain earlier this year. This week, her estranged husband is under arrest.

It comes a day after the release of an FBI criminal complaint filled with alarming new allegations against Ana's estranged husband, David.

David initially told police -- he was in Serbia at the time of Ana's disappearance.

Officials now say he rented a car in Serbia -- and tracked her down.

The car was traced to the street -- where Ana's apartment was located.

A friend of Ana's told us that around the last time she was seen … something ominous happened at the apartment.